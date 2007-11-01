Kane & Lynch Break Out Early

Eidos announced earlier today that it's shooter Kane & Lynch: Dead Men is the lucky recipient of an early release from the publisher. The PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC versions will all ship a week ahead of schedule on November 13, giving it plenty of time to settle in to retailers before the post-Thanksgiving rush.

Unfortunately, it's now going head to head with big names Assassin's Creed and Super Mario Galaxy. We wish it the best of luck. Oh who am I kidding? Everything is coming out over the next two weeks. The Dead Men moniker couldn't be more apt.