Kane & Lynch Go Mobile

Every since I was a young boy growing up in Conshohocken Pennsylvania, I've always dreamt that one day I would be able to carry two tiny psychopaths in my pocket, and now Eidos is making that dream come true. Danish developer Kiloo has lovingly crafted Kane & Lynch: Dead Men for mobile phones, now available from Eidos Mobile. The game features 38 levels of shooting, platforming, and trying to pack an excellent story into a tiny little game, much like the full version of Kane & Lynch packs an excellent story into a mediocre game. I played the Xbox 360 version for hours yesterday, and was alternately impressed and disappointed over and over again by the character development and gameplay respectively. Hopefully the mobile phone version manages to balance gameplay and story a bit better than its big brother.

Kane and Lynch blast on to mobiles

IO's two anti-heroes bring their explosive mix of action and betrayal to a game created specifically for mobile handsets

Eidos Interactive, one of the world's leading publishers and developers of entertainment software, will bring its eagerly-awaited next generation action title Kane and Lynch: Dead Men to mobile phones this November, in a specially-created version developed for mobile by Danish Developer, Kiloo, with input from Io Interactive, the original development studio for the game.

Timed to coincide with the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game, Kane and Lynch mobile will be released through the publisher's fast-growing Eidos New Media division.

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men is a cinematic crime drama that tells a raw and gritty tale of two anti-heroes - one a flawed mercenary, the other a medicated psychopath: Forced to embark on a violent and chaotic journey and hating each other every step of the way, Kane & Lynch: Dead Men features a gripping storyline and relentless third-person action.

Spanning 38 action-packed levels across five very different scenarios, Kane and Lynch mobile takes the form of a fast paced action game. Armed with a wealth of firearms, explosives, deadly booby traps and gadgets, the pair must blast a path through each heavily-guarded location, using simple yet effective menu systems to switch between shotguns and assault rifles with ease.

With its mixture of platform elements and exploration - coupled with a seemingly endless army of enemies and interactive backdrops - Kane and Lynch mobile is a testing game where the stakes are high and the action is unrelenting...

For full details of Kane and Lynch: Dead Men for mobile phone and release dates, please visit http://www.eidosmobile.com/kaneandlynch/index.php?lang=UK for more information.