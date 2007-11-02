The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kane & Lynch Walkthrough

With Kane & Lynch now coming out on Nov. 13, it's time to stop talking about things like art direction and voice acting and to get to the nitty-gritty of game play. This walkthrough features the soothing sounds of game director Jens-Peter Kurup explaining the game play elements, like the use of picture-in-picture.

