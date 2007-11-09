Kane And Lynch Multipayer Mayhem

The latest Kane & Lynch: Dead Men insider takes a look at the intriguing multiplayer modes available in the game. While I've already expressed my excitement over the Fragile Alliance online multiplayer, which encourages cooperation and backstabbing at the same time, the concept of a co-op experience that adds more than just another player to the main game is even more intriguing. I just hope Lynch's psychotic episodes coincide with my own, or things could get messy.