Katamari Sculpture Rolls Into Our Hearts

How bad do we want to roll up all of the world's contents into a ball that can chase us ala Indiana Jones? Real bad. But this handmade Katamari sculpture would go a long way in quelling our somewhat frightening impulse. A 12" 1:12 scale model, everything was assembled through a painstaking process, requiring sewing, gluing and a little help from an inkjet printer. We so wish this were 1. for sale and 2. inexpensive enough for us to afford. Unfortunately, this beautifully crafted ball of stuff meets neither of these criteria... which is probably exactly why it's so fantastic.

