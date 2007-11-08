Kaz Just Not Satisfied With Home

Are you satisfied with Home? Phil Harrison is. He loves the thing! But SCE President Kaz Hirai, well, he's not so hot on it. In fact, he's hinted that one of the reasons for the program's delay is that he's just not happy enough with it as it stands:

...we believe the delay would have a positive effect. I personally am not satisfied with the current version of Home. This is a very big project for the PS3 and we want to make sure that we deliver to our hearts content. We hope everyone will look forward to its spring release next year.

Onwards and upwards, then! Hopefully the final release, which may or may not ship in Spring 2008, comes emblazoned with Kaz's "Two Thumbs Up" Quality Seal.

Kaz Hirai Not Satisfied with PlayStation Home [Famitsu, via GameDaily][Image]