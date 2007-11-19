KB Toys Black Friday Deal

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kbad.jpg A little less than a week to go and the Black Friday deals are rolling in. This one from KB Toys. According to their circular, they are offering Buy One Get One Free on their entire stock of video games. The offer excludes hardware and bundles with a limit of four fee games per customer. I find it a bit odd that there are no next-gen games in the photo, but the ad clearly states "entire stock." If there is a KB in your area, you might want to give a call or stop by this week to see what the selection is like before you head over there at 6am only to find yourself faced with some crappy GBA games.

Assorted Video Games (Buy 1, Get 1 Free) at KB Toys [Black Friday Ads] [Thanks, Darkwormer]

