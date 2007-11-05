Kelly Rowland is Making Made DS Kissy Face

Singer Kelly Rowland is a successful recording artist. She's rich, attractive and has big muscles. She should so have the pick of the litter! Who's she dating. Rowland says:
The only thing I'm dating is my Nintendo DS. We have an amazing relationship and it's a great boyfriend.
OH BOY. Cue the mini-games and touching jokes! Rowland Talks DS [The London Paper via Absolute Gadget via Go Nintendo AP Picture [BBC]
