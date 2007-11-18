The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

King of Kong Coming To DVD

kingofkongdvd.jpg GoNintendo is reporting that King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters is heading for DVD. So, if you missed it in the theaters, now is your chance to see grown men acting like bratty children over who has the highest game score in the comfort of your own living room. The DVD, put out by New Line Cinema, will sell for $US 19.98 and will have an anamorphic widescreen transfer and commentary from director Seth Gordon and producer Ed Cunningham and a the obligatory extra features. Provided all goes as planned, the disc should be hitting shelves January 29, 2008.

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters tentative DVD release [GoNintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles