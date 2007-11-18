King of Kong Coming To DVD

GoNintendo is reporting that King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters is heading for DVD. So, if you missed it in the theaters, now is your chance to see grown men acting like bratty children over who has the highest game score in the comfort of your own living room. The DVD, put out by New Line Cinema, will sell for $US 19.98 and will have an anamorphic widescreen transfer and commentary from director Seth Gordon and producer Ed Cunningham and a the obligatory extra features. Provided all goes as planned, the disc should be hitting shelves January 29, 2008.

