K-I-S-S-I-N-G

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: 4 Year-Old Blues
Wow, that's a bummer. I was actually sick for nearly two weeks when I got to Australia. I ended up getting better at Surfers only to pass it on to my wife and mother-in-law. Tristan remained germ free.
Speaking of Tristan, I suspect he's starting to get himself a little girlfriend. Since we've been here he's struck up quite a friendship with an across-the-street-neighbor of my in-laws. He and this 51/2-year-old hang out together almost daily, which isn't that strange, because Tristan is friends with a lot of little girls back home. But recently I've noticed him acting a little bit different. The other day, for instance, I caught fixing up his hair in a mirror. This morning I walked by his room and found him in deep thought, staring at a t-shirt laid across a pair of shorts on his bed. After a few minutes he asked "Do these look good together?" Yep, he's got himself a girlfriend. Def need to look into getting his own little bird shirt.
What you missed: NCSoft: We Have No Intention of Leaving Games EA On Need For Speed Porn: Oops Virgin Comics And Perspective Team For New IP The Life-Sized Plushie Companion Cubes MTV Talks About Rock Band the TV Show Nintendo: 350k Wii Sold Last Week, Record DS Sales Xbox Japan Dishes Fall 360 Update Details Game Developers Rolling in the Lucre
are you sure about that? sure that he's not gay?