K-I-S-S-I-N-G

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: 4 Year-Old Blues

Wow, that's a bummer. I was actually sick for nearly two weeks when I got to Australia. I ended up getting better at Surfers only to pass it on to my wife and mother-in-law. Tristan remained germ free.

Speaking of Tristan, I suspect he's starting to get himself a little girlfriend. Since we've been here he's struck up quite a friendship with an across-the-street-neighbor of my in-laws. He and this 51/2-year-old hang out together almost daily, which isn't that strange, because Tristan is friends with a lot of little girls back home. But recently I've noticed him acting a little bit different. The other day, for instance, I caught fixing up his hair in a mirror. This morning I walked by his room and found him in deep thought, staring at a t-shirt laid across a pair of shorts on his bed. After a few minutes he asked "Do these look good together?" Yep, he's got himself a girlfriend. Def need to look into getting his own little bird shirt.

