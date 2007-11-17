Knight Rider Lives Too?

All this talk about Ghostbusters - whatever. What about Knight Rider. This week's Entertainment Weekly informed me that there's a new Knight Rider TV movie coming, helmed by Bourne Identity director Doug Liman. If successful, a new series may follow.

So, what about a new game? There was an NES game based on the series in 1989, and a German-made PS2 game in 2002 (you know how the Germans love their Hasselhoff). Is it time for a proper update? Too early to tell. Until then, you can play this Spy Hunter-style Knight Rider game online on the Universal Television website.

