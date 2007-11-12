Konami Curious if Japan Wants the PS3

Over the weekend, I attended the Games Japan Festa in Osaka. The nice part about the Games Festa? Companies don't have enormous booths, and the entire hall is wall-to-wall demo kiosks. So, if you actually want to play games, this is a good show to hit. For those who missed the Osaka show, the Festa rolls through Chiba at the end of the month.

The Konami booth had a MGS4 trailer and had folks fill out a questionnaire to receive a Metal Gear book The Konami questionnaire featured very basic questions: What's your gender? How old are you? Where do you live? What consoles do you own? Blah, blah, blah. One question did jump right out at me. Here's Q2. in English:

This is a question for those who do not own the PLAYSTATION 3. Do you have plans to purchase it? Why is that? 1). I will purchase it (Reason: 2). I won't purchase it (Reason: 3). Undecided (Reason:

Hrm. Konami's polling consumers on consumer PS3 demand to gauge, well, something.