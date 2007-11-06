Konami Launches Manliest Game Site Ever For Contra 4

Housewives and little girls would probably run in fear at the pure Flash-based display of testosterone on hand at the new official Contra 4 website. It's loaded with massive pecs, animated rocket launchers and a hefty dose of explosions. In fact, just about everything you do on the site is cause for a new explosion. It's got all the standard web site stuff—wallpapers, galleries, details on the game and its characters—it's just got a bit more masculinity than your average promo site. Guaranteed to put some hair on your chest.

Contra 4 [Konami]