Konami Launches Manliest Game Site Ever For Contra 4

Housewives and little girls would probably run in fear at the pure Flash-based display of testosterone on hand at the new official Contra 4 website. It's loaded with massive pecs, animated rocket launchers and a hefty dose of explosions. In fact, just about everything you do on the site is cause for a new explosion. It's got all the standard web site stuff—wallpapers, galleries, details on the game and its characters—it's just got a bit more masculinity than your average promo site. Guaranteed to put some hair on your chest.
Contra 4 [Konami]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink