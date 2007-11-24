Konami "Not Set Up" For Multi-Platform Development

Pro Evo 2008 is brilliant. Can't stop playing it! But then, I have it on 360. Konami's PS3 port wasn't so hot. Indeed, it was awful. So awful that it's forced a rethink of how they do things over there, with series boss Seabass Takatsuka admitting they're a little behind the times:

As a developer, we've worked the same way since the days of the SNES. We're simply not set up for multi-platform development.

Honesty is the best policy, Seabass. He promises that next year's version will be much better, as they're taking the game "back to the drawing board" to make sure gamers of a particular format don't get the shaft ever again. Pro Evo 2008 Criticism Forces PES 2009 Rethink [Next-Gen]