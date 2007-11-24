The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Konami "Not Set Up" For Multi-Platform Development

proevo08logo.jpgPro Evo 2008 is brilliant. Can't stop playing it! But then, I have it on 360. Konami's PS3 port wasn't so hot. Indeed, it was awful. So awful that it's forced a rethink of how they do things over there, with series boss Seabass Takatsuka admitting they're a little behind the times:

As a developer, we've worked the same way since the days of the SNES. We're simply not set up for multi-platform development.

Honesty is the best policy, Seabass. He promises that next year's version will be much better, as they're taking the game "back to the drawing board" to make sure gamers of a particular format don't get the shaft ever again. Pro Evo 2008 Criticism Forces PES 2009 Rethink [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles