Konami Shares Belted After MGS4 Delay

The MGS4 delay isn't just bad news for you. It's bad news for Konami investors, because once word got out the game had been pushed back, shares in the company fell nearly 7% to Â¥3,160, their biggest drop in four years. Why the decline? The game was supposed to sell a whole bucketload of copies, see, and with the game slipping out of the current financial year that'll take some of the shine off Konami's financial results. Any MGS fanboys with a buck or two lying around, now might be a good time to put your money where your mouth's usually at. Konami Shares Fall After Delaying Release of `Metal Gear Solid' [Bloomberg]