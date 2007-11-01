The MGS4 delay isn't just bad news for you. It's bad news for Konami investors, because once word got out the game had been pushed back, shares in the company fell nearly 7% to Â¥3,160, their biggest drop in four years. Why the decline? The game was supposed to sell a whole bucketload of copies, see, and with the game slipping out of the current financial year that'll take some of the shine off Konami's financial results. Any MGS fanboys with a buck or two lying around, now might be a good time to put your money where your mouth's usually at. Konami Shares Fall After Delaying Release of `Metal Gear Solid' [Bloomberg]
Konami Shares Belted After MGS4 Delay
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink