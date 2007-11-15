Konami To Publish Hudson Titles In Europe

Konami and Hudson have announced a deal whereby Konami will take a whole load of upcoming Hudson games, all of them headed for the Wii or DS, and publish them in the European market. There's been no announcement on which games, exactly, will be covered under the deal, but it is known the titles will include "sports titles, family-friendly offerings and some new IP". That'd be a European release for Wii Sports-clone (and interactive Adidas advertisement) Deca Sports confirmed, then.

