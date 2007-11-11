Kotaku Originals: From Cheating Cheaters To a Chicago Closing

Welcome to another fine collection of Kotaku Originals. This week Geoff Keighley was totally the boss of us, our contest was cheated by a cheating cheater who eventually apologized and big news came down that EA Chicago has gone the way of the Dodo.
Have a Look at the $US 3000 Prize Computer
Super Mario Galaxy In The House
Infinity Ward - It's Deep And It's Hard, Bitch
Not So Excited For Monster Hunter 3 Wii?
PS3 Moving To Increase Movie Playback Support?
Konami Explains How MSG4 Delay Is Good (For Them)
40GB PS3s Have "Very Low Failure Rates"
Jade In Green And White Striped Bikini
Does Phase Hint Where Rock Band is Going?
This Home Logo Looks Like That Home Logo
Fight Night Moving To Vancouver
EA Confirms EA Chicago is Closing
Our Internet Friends (And Not-Friends!)
Geek Dream: Kristen Bell + Jade Raymond!
