The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From Cheating Cheaters To a Chicago Closing

kotaku_eachicago.jpg

Welcome to another fine collection of Kotaku Originals. This week Geoff Keighley was totally the boss of us, our contest was cheated by a cheating cheater who eventually apologized and big news came down that EA Chicago has gone the way of the Dodo.

Have a Look at the $US 3000 Prize Computer

Super Mario Galaxy In The House

Infinity Ward - It's Deep And It's Hard, Bitch

Not So Excited For Monster Hunter 3 Wii?

Shamed Cheater Replies

PS3 Moving To Increase Movie Playback Support?

Konami Explains How MSG4 Delay Is Good (For Them)

40GB PS3s Have "Very Low Failure Rates"

Jade In Green And White Striped Bikini

From Drawing Board To WiiWare

Does Phase Hint Where Rock Band is Going?

This Home Logo Looks Like That Home Logo

Fight Night Moving To Vancouver

EA Confirms EA Chicago is Closing

Mutant Storm Empire

Our Internet Friends (And Not-Friends!)

Geek Dream: Kristen Bell + Jade Raymond!

The Simpsons Go Hollywood

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles