Kotaku Originals: From Halloween To Manhunt 2

Good morning. It's time to sign for your early Saturday delivery of Kotaku Originals. This week everyone got into the Halloween spirit, the launch of Manhunt 2 caused predictable uproar and Rock band continues to make us salivate.
"In Three Months, You Will Be Happy"
Wii Remote Rip-offs Spied At Wal-Mart
How Volition Celebrated Halloween
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
ESRB: Manhunt 2 is No Hot Coffee
Who's Going to Lose: HD-DVD, Blu-Ray, or You?
Join the Super Mario Flight Team
Sony Computer Entertainment Lost Chief Tech Officer?
Midway Having Some Wii Problems
Naruto: Rise Of The Ninja Stealthily Rocks
EA: "Content for Grand Theft Scratchy Has Not Been Removed"
Mario Once More Invades W. Hollywood Carnival
Super Mario Galaxy Japanese Retail Copy
Arse Falling Kept for Mario Galaxy Booklet, Disc
Video Game Reviews Are Broken, Please Fix
The Totally Official Trick-or-Treat Bag
The Witcher: Loading Awesome, Please Wait
NBA Tip-Off Just Part of the Videogame Experience
Red Octane Has No Plans For Xbox 360 DDR Pads
Pokemon Seat Cushion for Classroom Sitting
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink