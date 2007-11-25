The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku Originals: From Looks Back To Gift Guides

thumb300x_cubeclose-thumb.jpgHello and welcome to your post-holiday edition of Kotaku originals. This week, guest editor Simon Carless took a look at what some great game designers were doing ten years ago, we told you what you should by based on our own questionable tastes and Rock Band excited some while others were left out in the cold.

Ten Years Ago: LucasArts' Monkey Island Duo

Game Inspirations: Julien Merceron, Eidos

Beats Impressions

Kotaku's 2007 Gift Guide of Obscene Nicety and Sublime Naughtyness

Kotaku's 2007 Video Game Wish List

Super Mario...Sisters?

Soldier Of Fortune: Payback Cleared For Australian Release

Ten Years Ago: Lionhead's Peter Molyneux, Demis Hassabis

Game Inspirations: Clinton Keith, High Moon

Soaking In Trauma Center's New Blood

The Price Of Cowbells

Mario Galaxy Sells 500K In A Week

Peter Moore Goes NASCAR

Game Inspirations: Clint Hocking, Ubisoft

Ten Years Ago: 3D Realms' Scott Miller

Not Enough Rock Band To Go Around?

Club Nintendo's DS Lite Looking DS Game Holder

Custom Samus Figure Is Finished, Awesome

Link's Crossbow Training Final Impressions

Mass Effect Extended Impressions...OK, Review

Nanostray 2 Masters Shmuppets

Game Inspirations: Brian Reynolds, Big Huge Games

Wii Catz 2 Is An Adventure!

Rock Band Figures Get All Slutty

Optimus Prime Lights Altair's Darkest Hour

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles