Kotaku Originals: From Mario Galaxy to Super Computers

Here comes the train with your weekly delivery of Kotaku Originals. This week Fahey comes back to the Mario fold, Ian Bogost signs on to Kotaku foster care and we finally get rid of that massive computer that's been taking up room in the corner.
Talking To A Chair About Undertow
Wii Zapper, Link's Crossbow Training In The House
Beowulf's Roger Avary Game for Convergence
Kaiser Permanente's Health Game Flatlines
Capcom Playtesting Pays In Spades
Why Did I Buy MapleStory Cards?
Lumines Coming To Windows, Too
Our Computer Contest Answers (Bring the Hate!)
Assassin's Creed Delayed For Aus/NZ
Make Reservations to Play Wii Fit, So Classy
Finger Eleven On Xbox Live Video Marketplace
Jack LaLanne's Physical Conditioning
Galaxy Restores My Faith In Mario
