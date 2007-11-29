The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kuju Launches Digi-Download Studio

doublesix.jpgUK dev Kuju takes aim at another segment of the gaming industry and a new studio opens. Their new Double Six studio will be dedicated to developing addictive games for Xbox Live Arcade, the PlayStation Network, WiiWare, and PC. The studio is made up of developers from Geometry Wars Galaxies for the Wii and DS as well as Nucleus for PSN, overseen by the new studio head, James Brooksby.

"We want to become the best, the go-to place, the studio that is known for carving out our own part of the industry. Double Six is going to be the place to go for the absolutely best games on digital platforms"

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Brooksby then goes on to explain that they will be creating games that are sometimes arcadey, sometimes casual, and sometimes quite complex. It's really all over the place. Head over there and read their article...it helps if you imagine him speaking like a breathlessly over-excited kid. Points for enthusiasm!

Kuju targets digital downloads with new Double Six studio {GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles