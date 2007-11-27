Kutaragi To Be Honoured At D.I.C.E.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences have bestowed their 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award on former Sony exec and, yes, we'll wheel it out again, Father of the PlayStation Ken Kutaragi. The award is, obviously, for his role in the creation of the original PlayStation and subsequent models. AIAS Presidnet Joseph Olin:

Ken Kutaragi's passion, innovative thinking and business savvy sparked a monumental movement that was unstoppable. If it wasn't for Ken and his concept of the original PlayStation, there wouldn't be the billion dollar industry there is today. His contributions have clearly set new standards for developers, publishers and consumers worldwide.

The gong will be handed out in February during the D.I.C.E. summit, and is the second award he's picked up in the past two months. Bravo, Ken! Write us sometime, we miss you. :(

