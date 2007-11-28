Kwari's Five Steps

Kwari is a "free" PC game where you put down money to buy ammo and then lose or gain money based on your performance in FPS battles. As I've mentioned in the past, this sounds unbelievably dangerous for the ultra-competitive FPS gamers out there. Luckily for them, this advertorial video for the game which walks you through the five steps of Kwari success is so utterly terrible that it could very well do more harm than good. After watching this I have absolutely no desire to play this game whatsoever. Nada. Cute hamster though.