Last Day: Plantronics Gaming Headphones Comp

Yes, that's right. Today is your last chance to write the Shakespeare's Macbeth equivalent of a Kotaku AU comment.
Tough gig, I know.
Yet, if you can dazzle us with your wit and ingenuity, you'll have a good chance of picking up a set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones.
For the specifics of the competition, check out the post I made last week. It's packed with details - honest!
Win a Set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones [Kotaku AU]
Dost expect, of a Kotaku writer, to find sympathy for your plight?
They prosper, who delay posting til morning the trite they had typed overnight;
For some there be, banned and forgotten, with nothing to thank for their torment,
Save that (cached eternally in archives) which a fool did quite stupidly comment!