Last Day: Plantronics Gaming Headphones Comp

Audio770.jpgYes, that's right. Today is your last chance to write the Shakespeare's Macbeth equivalent of a Kotaku AU comment.

Tough gig, I know.

Yet, if you can dazzle us with your wit and ingenuity, you'll have a good chance of picking up a set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones.

For the specifics of the competition, check out the post I made last week. It's packed with details - honest!

Win a Set of Plantronics .Audio 770 Gaming Headphones [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • Atomsk Guest

    Dost expect, of a Kotaku writer, to find sympathy for your plight?
    They prosper, who delay posting til morning the trite they had typed overnight;
    For some there be, banned and forgotten, with nothing to thank for their torment,
    Save that (cached eternally in archives) which a fool did quite stupidly comment!

    0
  • DShrike Guest

    To hear or not to hear: that is the question:
    Whether 'tis nobler in the ear to suffer
    The hiss and pops of outrageously cheap cans,
    Or to take arms against a sea of games,
    And by entering this competition end them? To die:
    to sleep: to hear;

    0

