Learn About Atari's "Good Old Days"

computerspace.jpg With all this Atari gloom and doom, it's easy to forget the company used to rule the roost. Good thing Gamasutra hasn't forgotten! The site has posted a whooper of a feature (twenty pages!) that traces Atari year by year from 1971-1977. The feature is peppered with quotes from Atari founder Nolan Bushnell. Quotes like:

I had to come up with a game people already knew how to play; something so simple that any drunk in a bar could play.

The piece talks about Atari's early fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants years and the company's successful raise — as well as touching on things like the Apple I computer Atari connection and the dawn of Chuck E. Cheese. Give it a read. Atari History [Gamasutra]

