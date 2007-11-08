Learning With Pokemon

For years Pokemon has been leaching away effectiveness from the learning process for school children around the country, so it's about time they gave something back. The National Institute of Aerospace and Nortel LearniT have teamed up with Nintendo to offer free, Pokemon-themed lesson plans to aid elementary and middle school teachers in capturing all of their students' attention. There are a wide variety of subjects available, from space travel to universal expansion, all featuring that distinctive Pokemon flavor.
"We're honored to have our characters take what sometimes may seem like dry topics and help make them come alive for students," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The collaboration provides an opportunity for children to learn 21st century science using 21st century tools with characters they're familiar with."
I went ahead and downloaded the lesson plan that involved building a two-stage rocket, and while the PDF did indeed include a Pokemon-themed header and sidebar, I found no mention whatsoever of pocket monsters in the text. Perhaps you are meant to wave the printouts around to draw the children's eyes towards you. *shrugs*
This isn't the Pokemans first foray into learning, mind you. You can find interactive math, science, language arts and life skills lessons online at www.PokemonLearningLeague.com.
SCHOOL LESSON PLANS USE THEMES FROM LATEST POKEMON VIDEO GAMES TO TEACH SCIENCE
Free Lesson Plans Allow Students to 'Master the Science ... Master the Game'
REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 7, 2007 A new in-school program uses basic characters and themes from Nintendo's popular Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl video games for Nintendo DS to teach elementary and middle school students about science. Nintendo of America, Inc., The National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) and Nortel LearniT, have teamed up to make it fun for students to learn the sciences using imagery they already know and love.
Now through December, a variety of printable lesson plans and classroom activities developed by NIA are available to students and teachers at www.masterthescience.org. For instance, a lesson plan might teach elementary school students how to tell time using a sundial, or middle school students about how the universe is expanding. An activity component is also built in, where teacher and student questions can be submitted and answered by science experts.
"We are thrilled to offer educators a resource program that utilizes popular characters to enhance the learning experience for students in fields of study that will only grow more crucial as we move forward in the 21st century," says Robert Lindberg, NIA's President and Executive Director.
"We're honored to have our characters take what sometimes may seem like dry topics and help make them come alive for students," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The collaboration provides an opportunity for children to learn 21st century science using 21st century tools with characters they're familiar with."
"We know through our Nortel LearniT initiatives that technology integration in the classroom makes learning both exciting and engaging," says Greg Farmer, VP, Nortel Government and Community Relations. "As an organisation that believes technology can enable opportunity, we are proud to be associated with this project."
Pokemon is no stranger to in-school education. Teachers and students can also visit Pokemon Learning League (www.PokemonLearningLeague.com) to access its award-winning interactive online lessons in Math, Science, Language Arts and Life Skills.
For more information about the "Master the Science ... Master the Game" in-school program, visit the Web site at www.masterthescience.org.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink