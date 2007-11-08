Learning With Pokemon

For years Pokemon has been leaching away effectiveness from the learning process for school children around the country, so it's about time they gave something back. The National Institute of Aerospace and Nortel LearniT have teamed up with Nintendo to offer free, Pokemon-themed lesson plans to aid elementary and middle school teachers in capturing all of their students' attention. There are a wide variety of subjects available, from space travel to universal expansion, all featuring that distinctive Pokemon flavor.

"We're honored to have our characters take what sometimes may seem like dry topics and help make them come alive for students," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The collaboration provides an opportunity for children to learn 21st century science using 21st century tools with characters they're familiar with."

I went ahead and downloaded the lesson plan that involved building a two-stage rocket, and while the PDF did indeed include a Pokemon-themed header and sidebar, I found no mention whatsoever of pocket monsters in the text. Perhaps you are meant to wave the printouts around to draw the children's eyes towards you. *shrugs*

This isn't the Pokemans first foray into learning, mind you. You can find interactive math, science, language arts and life skills lessons online at www.PokemonLearningLeague.com.