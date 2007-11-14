Lee Takes On Lara, Re\Visioned Takes On Activision

The final episode of the first season of GameTap's Re\Visioned animation series is upon us, featuring comic book legend Jim Lee's take on Lara Croft in "A Complicated Woman." Over the past season some of the top names in comics and animation have taken turns with Lara, as voiced by Minnie Driver, producing some truly amazing animation. With the success of this first season, GameTap is also announcing season two of Re\Visioned, which will be taking on games from the golden age of Activision.

Comic book greats Mark Waid, John Ostrander, and Paul Jenkins will be taking on games like Pitfall, Kaboom, and Pressure Cooker. You can catch Jim Lee's "A Complicated Woman" over at GameTap's Tomb Raider site. For a special look at a still from next season's Pitfall episode, which features Pitfall Harry on a therapy talk show, hit the jump.