Lee Takes On Lara, Re\Visioned Takes On Activision

The final episode of the first season of GameTap's Re\Visioned animation series is upon us, featuring comic book legend Jim Lee's take on Lara Croft in "A Complicated Woman." Over the past season some of the top names in comics and animation have taken turns with Lara, as voiced by Minnie Driver, producing some truly amazing animation. With the success of this first season, GameTap is also announcing season two of Re\Visioned, which will be taking on games from the golden age of Activision.
Comic book greats Mark Waid, John Ostrander, and Paul Jenkins will be taking on games like Pitfall, Kaboom, and Pressure Cooker. You can catch Jim Lee's "A Complicated Woman" over at GameTap's Tomb Raider site. For a special look at a still from next season's Pitfall episode, which features Pitfall Harry on a therapy talk show, hit the jump.
GAMETAP LAUNCHES RE\VISIONED: TOMB RAIDER JIM LEE FINALE
Announces Season Two will explore the worlds of Activision
GameTap launched today "A Complicated Woman," the final episode in the premiere season of its new animation series "Re\Visioned" which features story and art from legendary comic book illustrator Jim Lee of Wildstorm/DC Comics.
Launched in late August, the first season of "Re\Visioned" features ten episodes focusing on the legendary Tomb Raider franchise and the adventures of popular video game heroine Lara Croft. Academy Award-nominated actress Minnie Driver provides her unique voice for leading lady Lara Croft, while Jim Lee, Warren Ellis, Peter Chung, Brian Pulido, Gail Simone, Michael Stackpole, Ivan Reis, Cully Hamner, Christos N. Gage, Louie Del Carmen, David Alvarez, and Six Point Harness, have provided their 'Re\Visioned' view of the famous video game heroine.
GameTap has also announced that the second season of "Re\Visioned" will feature six animated episodes that spotlight games from the golden age of Activision. For the new season that launches in December, GameTap has partnered with The Hero Initiative to develop episodes that will feature the work of top industry writers, including Mark Waid (Flash, Kingdom Come, Legion of Superheroes), John Ostrander (X-Men, Punisher, Star Wars Republic) and Paul Jenkins (Spectacular Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, Civil War: Front Line).
The Hero Initiative is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to helping comic book creators in need. "We're thrilled that GameTap is continuing to support comic book creators with this second season of the 'Re\Visioned' series, especially since so many creators are video game fans," said Jim McLauchlin, President of Hero.
Episodes in Season Two will revolve around the worlds and characters featured in Activision's most iconic titles such as Pitfall, Kaboom and Pressure Cooker.
"Re\Visioned" is exclusive to GameTap and visitors can watch the finale and previous episodes from the first season absolutely free. For more information and to see the latest episode of Re\Visioned: Tomb Raider, visit www.gametap.com/tombraider.
