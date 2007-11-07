Lei Fang Statue Lacks Graceful Pose

It's After Dark. Which means...it's OK to post this. This is a Kotobukiya statue of Dead or Alive Xtreme 2's Lei Fang. Well, it's half of it. Other (slightly NSFW) half is after the jump, because when posing for the sculpt, the meaning of "cheese" was a little lost on the poor lass.

See? Doubt she'd get that unlady-like on purpose. Statue's around 6" tall (but is still 1/6, since she's lying down), and should be available in North America around March 2008.