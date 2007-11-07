Let's Compare Dragon Quest IV Ads

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Dragon Quest IV hasn't been remade once, but twice. The NES game's first remake was for the PlayStation back in 2001, and it's latest is for the Nintendo DS. (It also spanned a bunch spin-offs, but that's neither here nor there!) So, instead of comparing the game's graphics, we're comparing the games' Japanese tv ads. Which one is the best? Like most things, the original. PlayStation version.

Famicom version. Love that hair. LOVE IT.

Dragon Quest IV Ads [Siliconera]

