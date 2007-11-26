Let's Do It in the Game Centre

Japanese game centres are always a good time. But this, this is just shameful. Called "During Working Hours at the Game Centre Hard Lez," this adult picture features three women doing everything but playing video games in a Shibuya game centre apparently in front of customers and everything. It stars Sakura Sakurada, Arisa Chiba and Miyu Naruse. Totally embarrassing.

Click over for the NSFW box art. School of pink Pointing Fish abound! Game Center Dirty Movie [NSFW via Hobby Blog]