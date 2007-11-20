Life, Death And Animal Crossing

There's little that can be added to this touching web comic, courtesy of del.icio.us, that tells the story of a mother and son's shared experiences in Animal Crossing, so we won't add much. It's something that simply must be read without "spoilers". Suffice it to say, it warrants reading in its original web comic form—seemingly translated from its Korean language origins—or viewing at its YTMND alternate home. We've mirrored the file below.

Thanks to everyone who sent this in.

Animal Crossing Is Tragic [YTMND] 18. Animal Crossing [Kotaku via Spoilerium]