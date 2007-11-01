Limited Edition Kotaku Shirt - Almost Sold Out!

FROM THE GAWKER SHOP — We're almost sold out of the limited edition Kotaku logo shirt. We're not sure whether we should reprint more — some customers have complained about the construction of the shirt.
Did you order the shirt? What did you think? Let us know in the comments, or email shopping AT gawker DOT com.
Kotaku Logo Shirt [Gawker Shop]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink