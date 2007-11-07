Limited Edition Mario 64 DS, For China Not You

Honestly, I'm not really feeling those two new DS colours spotted in leaked Black Friday ads. But this silver Mario 64 DS for the Chinese market? I'm seriously digging it. China may have had to wait a little longer for their DS version of Mario 64, but this charming, Coors Light-colored DS seems like plenty of interest for the country's time investment. Hit the jump for the packaging which, by the way, is also superb. You know, if you are into packaging...like if you attend packaging conventions and stuff. Super Mario 64 DS iQue version (China) [nsidernews]