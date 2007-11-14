Limited Edition Yellow PSP Slim & Simpsons Game Bundle. Oh And Glass

Just an hour or so ago I received a press kit for the Limited Edition Yellow PSP Slim & Lite, which is to be bundled with EA's The Simpsons Game. You'll be able to purchase said bundle starting from November 15, for the more than acceptable price of $299.

No PSP was included, but there was a packet of yellow jellybeans and two one Simpsons-themed shotglasses shotglass.

As you may have deduced, there should have been two shotglasses. Sadly, one failed to make the journey to my humble pad intact.

If those old Violet Crumble ads are to be believed, it's the way it shatters that matters. Unless it's something fragile. Like a shotglass. Mainly for the reason that it's made of glass.

You can see both a whole shotglass, and less-than-whole shotglass, after the jump. Now you see it...

Now you don't.