Limited Nike PSP & Nintendo DS Cases

nike_milk_cases.jpgYou may remember Hong Kong lifestyle mag Milk from its recent limited edition Xbox 360s that were very easy on the eyes. It appears that Milk is doing another gaming collaboration alongside their newest issue, giving away a pair of Nike and Milk designed cases that hold a PSP and Nintendo DS in a brown and pink, respectively, suede-like sheath with issue #329. They may not be the prettiest cases, but someone, somewhere is going to eat these up, if only for the brand association. Have your friends on location grab you a copy of the latest issue, just in case they start fetching big bucks on eBay or the Hypebeast boards.

