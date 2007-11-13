Lionhead Denies Fable 2 Was Cancelled

The "big Microsoft first-party title" that is 97% sure to be cancelled? It's not Fable 2. Similar to the responses that Remedy and Rare provided on the non-canceled status of Alan Wake and Banjo Threeie, a Lionhead programmer and the team's community manager have assuaged fan fears that the Molyneux-led role-playing game has been shuttered. "No, we are not cancelled", wrote a Lionhead staffer on the official community forums.

Another responded the cancellation was "all based on pure speculation, a bit of gossip at the end of a podcast" and that the game was "in full swing". Who wants to be next with the outright denial?

