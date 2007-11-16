Live In Perth? Buy Assassin's Creed Right Now!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ACbeam.jpgIs it a dream? Or worse, a lie?

I don't think so. According to tipster AJ Mitchell, Gametraders in Carillion Arcade, Perth are currently selling copies of the Ubisoft title. If you happen to live nearby, or even in the same state (that's Western Australia, for the geographically-challenged), best get yourself there as quickly as humanly possible, before they sell out.

I guess not everyone was affected by the stock shortage.

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Alright. I'm slipping out the back door of my office right now. If I'm fired, it's your fault... and AJ's.

  • simon Guest

    Argh. I'd so slip out of the office too if it weren't for the fact that I have the limited edition pre-ordered elsewhere. :(

    I'm already racing over to EB as soon as I'm done here to get Mass Effect!

  • Senor_S Guest

    Good weather for breaking streetdates it would seem

  • Patrick Guest

    on my way..

  • Brett Guest

    that's like 15 minutes away, fuck that.

  • Erin Guest

    That program looks really good. Am amazed how good graphics has become the last few years. Of course, these games require powerful computers and graphics cards.

  • Awesome Wells Guest

    Speaking of the Carillion Centre, the EB there is selling copies of Mass Effect by the bucket load.

  • Sanjo Guest

    Amen to that.

  • Chris Guest

    Even though I have no interest in the game, I shop there so its cool that they get a mention on the site haha :)

  • Juxtapose Guest

    The jury is still out on this one for me.

    Still working through GHIII, Half-Life 2 and COD4 Multiplayer... there doesn't seem to be a huge need for me to get this.

    I could have my arm twisted over Mass Effect, though ...

  • AJ Mitchell Guest

    they are (or were) there, I saws them with me own peepers, but they were selling for the evil price of $110, which was ten dollars more than I had.

    There were six copies on the shelf for the 360, I didn't see for the PS3.

  • jimminycricket Guest

    the guys at 3fl.net.au have also confirmed it on friday.

  • NickyJ Guest

    This is the only time I ever wished I lived in Perth.

  • Jimmy Guest

    I just picked it up. It's the NTSC version, which is how they got it so early. Haven't had any problem with it even though it's NTSC. So far all I can say is wow...

