Wow, so that was a fast first day. Being on the other side of the world from Denver, I did my morning posts around midnightish and set them to go live later in the day then I went to bed and woke up at 6:30 a.m. in time to start doing the afternoon posts. Confused? Me too. I meant to spend the day leisurely posting from a lounge chair near the pool in my in-laws backyard, but I tend to get lost in Kotaku and ended up sitting at the breakfast table most of the day.

I did remember to pop out on the porch to write this one. My mother-in-law feeds the local birds from this porch so often that they tend to hang out all day. Flocks of lorikeets, kookaburra, magpies, butcherbirds, Minor Birds, all fly in and out of the yard all day. If you don't feed them they can get pretty loud and they expect their morning meal at 5 a.m.... sharp! On the bright side Tristan has been feeding the birds out of his hand and can even pet the wild kookaburra.

Till tomorrow... or is that today?

