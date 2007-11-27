The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Lounging

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Too Ill to Eat, Not Blog (Ban Hammer Fun)

Wow, so that was a fast first day. Being on the other side of the world from Denver, I did my morning posts around midnightish and set them to go live later in the day then I went to bed and woke up at 6:30 a.m. in time to start doing the afternoon posts. Confused? Me too. I meant to spend the day leisurely posting from a lounge chair near the pool in my in-laws backyard, but I tend to get lost in Kotaku and ended up sitting at the breakfast table most of the day.

I did remember to pop out on the porch to write this one. My mother-in-law feeds the local birds from this porch so often that they tend to hang out all day. Flocks of lorikeets, kookaburra, magpies, butcherbirds, Minor Birds, all fly in and out of the yard all day. If you don't feed them they can get pretty loud and they expect their morning meal at 5 a.m.... sharp! On the bright side Tristan has been feeding the birds out of his hand and can even pet the wild kookaburra.

Till tomorrow... or is that today?

What you missed: Win $US 500 Sony: PS3 Sales Up Nearly 300 Percent Midway Confirms UTIII Is Coming In December* Xbox 360 Fall Update Coming Dec 4th, Adds Social Networking Puddy Explains Why Videogames Aren't Funny Fahey And The Holograms Me and My Shadowkook.jpg

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles