Quick introduction: Game is the name of an upcoming movie by Crank co-creators Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, as well as 300's Gerard Butler. It's about a futuristic MMO where players literally take control of real prisoners in a real prison. Got it? On with the Game-related news. Ludacris has just signed on to the project, and will be playing the role of the leader of a resistance movement aimed at toppling this "inhumane" pastime. I like Ludacris, not necessarily as an artist, he just seems like a good guy. He's also a fairly good actor. Only downside is his resistance group is called...Humanz. Hrm. Hrrrmmm. No. Ludacris Added to the Impressive Cast of Gerard Butler's Game [FirstShowing, via GSW
Ludacris Signs On For Gerard Butler's "Game"
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink