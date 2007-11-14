Lumines Coming To Windows, Too

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lumines_pc.jpgA new rating for Q Entertainment's Lumines has appeared on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, revealing that a Windows version of the musical puzzle game, originally released for the PSP, is in the works. When we contacted the developer about the listing, it confirmed the title's existence and promised that details will be announced within the next few weeks. Wait, what? Confirmation? That was... easy. Almost too easy.

Please note the picture above is from the Xbox Live Arcade version, Lumines Live.

    I loved Lumines on the PSP, but the 360 demo wasn't that great... playing it on a small screen up close and personal is so much fun, but on a tv with a controller just isn't the same. It's so detached and just doesn't suck you in.

