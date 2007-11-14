Lumines Coming To Windows, Too

A new rating for Q Entertainment's Lumines has appeared on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, revealing that a Windows version of the musical puzzle game, originally released for the PSP, is in the works. When we contacted the developer about the listing, it confirmed the title's existence and promised that details will be announced within the next few weeks. Wait, what? Confirmation? That was... easy. Almost too easy.

Please note the picture above is from the Xbox Live Arcade version, Lumines Live.

