Magnum P.I. "Wowing The Ladies" On Your Phone

With a new Ghostbusters game in the works, plus hints of an EA-published G.I. Joe game based on the upcoming movie and a cruel tease of a new Knight Rider title by guest editor Ian Bogost, it would seem we're on the verge of exhausting our 80s heroes. Enter Magnum P.I., the mustachioed, Ferrari 308 GTS-driving private dick who solved Hawaiian crimes amid the company of pretty ladies. He's taking his U.S. Navy SEAL training and detective skills to mobile phones, unfortunately, courtesy of Ojom GmbH.

The game promises lady-wowing and crime-fighting, but reads more like a platformer that sees Thomas Magnum hopping about like a madman in search of coins and life-giving team rings. Looks good enough—for a casual title—but only serves to make my hunger for someone to snap up the rights to Automan and Manimal. I'll daydream-design it while I read the press release.Magnum P.I. is back - fighting crime and wowing the ladies on your mobile

-Ojom launches mobile game version of the hit 80s detective series -

(Berlin - 26th November 2007): Ojom GmbH, a leading creator and global publisher of mobile games, today announced the launch of Magnum P.I., a mobile game adaptation of the hit US detective series. The game allows players to live the dream in Hawaii fighting crime, as private investigator Thomas Magnum.

Specifically developed to be played on your mobile phone, Magnum P.I is a fast and furious platform game. You are Thomas Magnum, ex US- Navy seal turned private investigator, and it's your job to scour Hawaii for known criminals in your loud beach shirts. Make sure you pick up as much of the stolen loot as possible along the way to ensure you get enough evidence to catch the gangsters. You can use the information provided by your buddie T.C. as he flies you around in his famous helicopter.

You start the game with some training on the sunny beaches of Hawaii, avoiding obstacles and jumping across canyons collecting coins and priceless team rings Magnum and his pals got in Vietnam. In your next stage of training it is important to collect as many of those team rings as possible, as it will get you an all important extra life. As you progress through the training and begin your investigations you are asked to complete various tasks, each taking you a step closer to catching the criminals. As you progress through the game your final task is to rescue long-time friend Higgins, who has been kidnapped by a notorious crime organisation.

This is a high speed action-packed adventure game that is easily played on your mobile; you'll need fast reflexes for this one. The game runs in over 20 levels, including bonus levels, with the ultimate goal of catching the mobsters and becoming the top Private Investigator. Run, jump and slide through the different missions, try the double jump and slide for extra smooth Magnum style. Controlling Magnum couldn't be easier, as you run automatically and use your phone's keys to move your character; press up to jump and down to slide.

Marc BuÃŸe, Channel Manager, of Ojom GmbH, said: "Magnum P.I is an exciting addition to our range of mobile game titles. Many people will remember the immensely popular and iconic 80s TV series. This is an exhilarating and addictive jump 'n' run style game that we hope will appeal to a cross section of mobile gamers."

Magnum P.I. is available now on all Java-enabled handsets and from major mobile operators in a range of European languages.

