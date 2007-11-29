Major Nelson Responds to LIVE Homophobes

A few days ago we ran this video, showing clips from 11 different gay-bashing Halo 3 matches. Microsoft's own Major Nelson wrote GayGamer, who originally covered the story, with this response:

I just watched (listened) to the video you posted on your site. Needless to say, it was disappointing to see how some Xbox LIVE members behave. As you know, that is not the type of behaviour we support. With over 8-million members, it's unfortunate that some members decide to act like this. I want to point out a few things that ALL Xbox Live members can do to ensure a enjoyable experience:

Here's his list:

1) Play online only with friends.

2) Turn off voice from non-friends. This is a system level setting that work across all games, and as you can imagine, will only allow you to hear what your friends will say. You can find details on how to set it up here http://www.xbox.com/en-US/support/familysettings/live/xbox360/familysettings-communications.htm

I also want to let your readers know that if they EVER encounter behaviour like that in any game, they should use the in dash feedback system to file a complaint:

3) File a complaint. Using the dashboard complaint system, file a communications complaint. We DO act on complaints, so I highly encourage people file complaints where appropriate. Details on how to file a complaint here: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/908640?sd=xbox

Also, I'd be happy to play with you and some of your readers sometime as well.