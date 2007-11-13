Make Reservations to Play Wii Fit, So Classy

What was the biggest draw at the Games Festa over the weekend? Wii Fit. There wasn't a line, but rather, reservations. If you wanted to try out Nintendo's exer-game, you had to make a reservation at a specific time. (You were given a piece of paper with that time on it.) My impressions of Wii Fit: It's less a game and more a piece of exercise equipment. As far as exercise equipment go, it's fun. As far as games go, well. In Japan, though, it's going to make Nintendo exactly one gajillion dollars. Anyone picking this up?