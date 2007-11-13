The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Make Reservations to Play Wii Fit, So Classy

DSCF9511.JPG What was the biggest draw at the Games Festa over the weekend? Wii Fit. There wasn't a line, but rather, reservations. If you wanted to try out Nintendo's exer-game, you had to make a reservation at a specific time. (You were given a piece of paper with that time on it.) My impressions of Wii Fit: It's less a game and more a piece of exercise equipment. As far as exercise equipment go, it's fun. As far as games go, well. In Japan, though, it's going to make Nintendo exactly one gajillion dollars. Anyone picking this up?

DSCF9497.JPG

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles