The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Man Makes C&C: Red Alert Tesla Coil, Electrocutes Things

red_alert_tesla_coil.jpgIn an effort to protect his basketball court from Allied influences, Command & Conquer: Red Alert enthusiast Peter has focused his Tesla coil building expertise toward this Red Alert-style defensive tower. Not content to simply construct a real-life version of the structure from the ultra-popular real-time strategy game, Peter went the extra mile. He fashioned a squad of units—mostly from wood, cloth and wire frames—from the game, including a Tesla Trooper, Engineer and Conscript, through which he funnels thousands of volts of electricity. Let's give it up for science.

Now, who's ready to one-up Peter with their own homemade Tesla Tank?

Red Alert Tesla [Tesla Down Under - thanks, Janson!]

Comments

  • StRyKeR2K8 Guest

    hehe this is hilarious, would love to see a video of this in action.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles