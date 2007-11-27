Man Swaps Garbage Filled 360 For Cash

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xbox_360_garbage.jpgWal-Mart has long been known for its liberal return policy, but one Xbox 360 owner took it too far. Probably wondering exactly what to do with the discarded chassis of his Xbox 360, presumably following a chromed out shell installation, the owner capitalised on a lazy returns department and walked away with cash, leaving his refuse in Wal-Mart's hands. Looks like he's a med school drop out or something, as the eviscerated console came stuffed with a used copy of Comprehensive Medical Assisting and some random cables. It's all terribly upsetting, the kind of deplorable behaviour you wouldn't wish upon your least-liked local Supercenter employee.

So someone returned an xbox at our store.... [YouGamers Forums via CVG]

