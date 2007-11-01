Little comparison work here, trying to sort out what all the fuss is about. The vid above shows some kill moves from the Manhunt series. Take a squiz at Manhunt, Manhunt 2 (uncut) and Manhunt 2 (cut), see what you make of it. While we are big fans of death by shopping bag, we are not fans (not even small fans) of strange colour-warping effects that upset your eyes for nothing, because you can still see the gun, still see the blood and still see the kill. Most likely NSFW.
Manhunt 2 Money Shot Comparisons
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Wow! It's actually a lot better than I thought it would be.
Unlike many people I was a big fan of Manhunt, it fed my appetite for brutal killings. I found the raw and brutal deaths in Manhunt very intense and they provided you with some fun levels to play around like the urban setting, an abandoned carnival, city streets, an apartment complex. I can see why it would appeal to a lot of people, but it was a GOOD game.
These stylized deaths that Manhunt 2 has are still holding true to the actual point of the killings and I think the weird patterns that appear don't hinder the game, but nor do they shield the death. I can't believe it took that to make the ESRB turn there no to a yes.
Ridiculous.