Manhunt 2 Money Shot Comparisons

Little comparison work here, trying to sort out what all the fuss is about. The vid above shows some kill moves from the Manhunt series. Take a squiz at Manhunt, Manhunt 2 (uncut) and Manhunt 2 (cut), see what you make of it. While we are big fans of death by shopping bag, we are not fans (not even small fans) of strange colour-warping effects that upset your eyes for nothing, because you can still see the gun, still see the blood and still see the kill. Most likely NSFW.