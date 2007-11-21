Mario Galaxy Sells 500K In A Week

Nintendo have gotten hold of some early (albeit "internal") sales figures for Mario Galaxy. You kids didn't just lap it up. You covered yourselves in it, rolled around in chocolate custard THEN lapped it up. Then did it again. Just for kicks. The game's sold an estimated 500,000 copies in the US during its first week on sale, which is not only impressive in its own right, it also makes it, according to Nintendo of America's George Harrison, "the best-selling Mario title ever in its first week". 500K is a lot. And that's just the US. And it's not even Black Friday. And it's not even Christmas! Back-patting press release follows.

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 20, 2007 - Could Super Mario Galaxyâ„¢ be the best video game of all time?

If you ask critics and consumers, the answer is a resounding yes. Reviewers for video game and mainstream media alike are responding with high marks to the boundless sense of wonder and fun the game brings to both experienced and novice players.

Independent review-tracking site GameRankings.com now lists Super Mario Galaxy for Nintendo's Wiiâ„¢ system as the best-reviewed game of all time, and another review-tracking site, Metacritic.com, lists Super Mario Galaxy as having "Universal Acclaim," with a score of 98 out of 100.

More on what reviewers are saying:

* GameSpot.com: Super Mario Galaxy "has tons of appeal for both the less experienced player and the longtime gamer. ... If ever there were a must-own Wii game, Super Mario Galaxy is it."

* Yahoo!: "... you'd be hard pressed to find (a game) as genuinely enjoyable as Mario's latest. If you own a Wii, you should own this, too."

* 1UP.com - "Galaxy proves that Mario matters just as much today as he did 25 years ago, and that makes him one of a kind in this medium. But don't play Galaxy simply because Mario is the timeless godfather of gaming. No, play Galaxy because it's fantastic."

"Super Mario Galaxy had the strongest one-week debut of any Wii game to date and has also become the best-selling Mario title ever in its first week, with U.S. sales of more than 500,000, based on internal sales figures," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "It makes an easy gift choice as the holiday shopping season kicks off."

