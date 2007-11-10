Mario Galaxy To Return Mario To Masses?

Nintendo is about the launch the largest Mario ad campaign that Wii product manager Rob Lowe has ever been part of. While it's started small already, the commercials will hit full throttle come Nov 19th for the game's launch and stores will be flooded with signage, oversized boxes—basically the whole retail shebang. The goal? According to Lowe:

We really want to bring Mario back to the masses - and truly cement his status as the number one gaming icon of all time.

I think Mario's rep is alright. The guy has street cred, you know? But Super Smash Bros. did outsell Mario Sunshine... Nintendo marketing to bring 'Mario back to the masses' [MCV]