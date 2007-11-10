Mark Walhberg is Max Payne! Seriously.

Well Mark Wahlberg must feel like a man...with nothing to lose! Variety reports that he's signed up to star in the movie adaptation of the game Max Payne. This marks the first movie based on a Rockstar game. Personally I can't wait to see if the film script is as overwritten as the game. And while we're at it: Where the heck is Max Payne 3? Oh wait, it's called Stranglehold.
Mark Wahlberg to Star in Max Payne [Variety]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink