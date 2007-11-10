Mark Walhberg is Max Payne! Seriously.

Well Mark Wahlberg must feel like a man...with nothing to lose! Variety reports that he's signed up to star in the movie adaptation of the game Max Payne. This marks the first movie based on a Rockstar game. Personally I can't wait to see if the film script is as overwritten as the game. And while we're at it: Where the heck is Max Payne 3? Oh wait, it's called Stranglehold.

