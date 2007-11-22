Mass Effect Ban or Not, Singapore Authority "Get Creative"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Just because Singapore is strict doesn't mean its dull and conservative. Take Mass Effect, for example. The country's Media Development Authority banned Mass Effect for alien lesbian sex, but then the MDA retracted its ban. See, they're open minded! But what kind of governing body is the MDA? Is it a bunch of stiff, dull Singaporeans in business suits. Yes. Yes, it is. However! They are stiff, dull folks who enjoy making rap videos about how creative they are. Click on the above 4 minute clip and listen closely. That sound you hear is our collective jaw hitting the floor.

